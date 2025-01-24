Infernal machine had huge explosive power

The infernal machine that the loner had deposited in front of the Jehovah's Kingdom Hall in Kalsdorf and that the members of the religious community had discovered in time had enormous explosive power. If it had blown up, there would have been extensive damage to the building. It is hard to imagine what the bomb would have done to people. The attempted murder of the mother of his children is part of the indictment.