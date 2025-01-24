Multiple attempted murder
The 55-year-old bomber who terrified Jehovah's Witnesses in Styria has been in custody since the end of May 2024. Now there is a non-final indictment - and according to "Krone" information, it could be quite something: The Styrian is accused of more than ten counts of attempted murder!
The dangerous Jehovah bomber kept Styria on tenterhooks for months: several attacks were carried out in the vicinity of the religious community, two car bombs detonated in Leibnitz in August 2023, followed by an explosive device in Kalsdorf and a torched car in Premstätten. Fortunately, there were no victims.
At the end of May of the previous year, they finally made their move: police officers arrested the "phantom", an IT technician from the Graz-Umgebung district, at his workplace. The 55-year-old wanted to kill his ex-wife after a long and bitter dispute over child support. He had long been a Jehovah's Witness himself, but was disfellowshipped after the divorce. A large-scale operation followed in Graz's Elisabethstraße, where the woman's car was parked - including a bomb, which investigators only discovered much later.
Not legally binding indictment is ready
The indictment is now ready, as Barbara Schwarz, spokeswoman for the Graz Regional Court, confirmed to the "Krone". However, the document is not yet legally binding, which is why she does not provide any information about its content. The public prosecutor's office in Graz also confirms that charges have been brought - however, spokesman Arnulf Rumpold also does not provide any further details.
According to "Krone" information, the charges are "explosive": even though the mastermind claimed when he was arrested that he "only" wanted to harm his ex-wife, the suspect is to be tried for more than ten counts of attempted murder!
Infernal machine had huge explosive power
The infernal machine that the loner had deposited in front of the Jehovah's Kingdom Hall in Kalsdorf and that the members of the religious community had discovered in time had enormous explosive power. If it had blown up, there would have been extensive damage to the building. It is hard to imagine what the bomb would have done to people. The attempted murder of the mother of his children is part of the indictment.
Other offenses, including terrorism, charged
The 55-year-old is also accused of terrorism and other offenses. However, the court does not comment on this.
The 55-year-old from Styria lived inconspicuously, in a detached house with a large garden, but in seclusion and had little contact with his neighbors. He is now in custody in Graz-Jakomini prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
