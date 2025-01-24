Disgusting test at the start
Yeliz Koc has a hard time swallowing the camel penis
The jungle adventure has finally begun for 12 celebrities. But not without obstacles. Not only did they have to conquer their inner pig dog when they moved in, they also had to pass their first disgusting test.
For the first group - Nina, Lilly, Yeliz, Jürgen, Timur and Pierre - it was time for their walk-in test. Each star had to transport a star strung on a rope across a 200-meter-long lake with six obstacles to a star tree. As everyone made it, the first group went into camp with six stars in their luggage.
After some initial difficulties, Lilly finally manages to light the campfire. Jürgen is appointed the first team leader of this season and the newcomers to the jungle also divide up the beds among themselves. But where are the other six stars?
Bungee jumping causes gasping for breath
After being picked up early in the morning by the rangers, who had to urge Sam to hurry with the words "I make me ready!", the other six stars met at their first get-together. Sam to Anna-Carina with his usual sharp tongue: "Now it would be a surprise if Stefan Mross came from behind and hosted the show", to which she countered: "Who knows, he'll play the trumpet intro..."
After the banter, Edith, Alessia, Anna-Carina, Sam, Jörg and Maurice finally had to face their entrance test and bungee jump from a 50-meter-high tower. But only Edith, Jörg and Maurice dared to take the plunge; Alessia, Anna-Carina and Sam were overcome by fear. With three stars, the second group finally went back to camp.
Cockroach attack and skinny-dipping
There was an immediate fight over the camp beds, some of which were already occupied. "That's antisocial, I'm not sleeping on the floor, that's not possible. Everything is crawling on me," Sam scolded immediately.
After all, a 9-star feast was waiting for everyone, while team boss Jürgen slept through most of his responsibilities and left the campers to their own devices. In the morning, not only did his bed finally buckle under his weight, but he himself buckled under the weight of the team leader. No task was assigned or completed, so Nina had to take over.
After a cockroach attack on Maurice's shoulder during the night and Pierre's naked bath in the pond the next morning, all the stars finally went to their first jungle test together
First disgust test
Keep your eyes open when choosing a career! The "Bährufs-Bähratung" at the Murwillumbah job center has a job for each star and therefore twelve stars to award. One by one, the campers were able to choose which job they would like to have. They then had to prove that they were suitable for their dream job: depending on which job they chose, they had to drink or eat an Australian delicacy within 60 seconds.
Edith was quickly certain that she wanted the job of lifeguard. The musician found 300 milliliters of cow urine in the relevant "Bährufs-Bähratungs" documents. Without batting an eyelid, she swallowed the yellow bodily fluid. The first star!
Sam wanted to become a plastic surgeon. But to do so, the reality star had to eat a bull's lip. "It tastes like decay," said Sam in disgust. Timur Ülker applied for a job as a teacher. And he was successful: after eating a sheep's brain, he was guaranteed another star.
Lilly spat out scorpions again
But after that, the job placement rate went downhill: Maurice failed as a couples therapist after a tough battle with a pig's heart. Lilly won't be taking up the job as an astrologer either. She spat out the four scorpions at the last second.
"I want to be an influencer," Pierre decided. But the piece of Dubai chocolate (made from stinky tofu, natto beans and urine as a "piss tazie") just wouldn't land completely in his stomach. Then a ray of hope for the job center: Jörg scored a star and the winemaker job because he simply drinks a whole bottle (300 ml) of cow's blood in one go.
"Get the penis of all things"
After that, the job placement is a bit of a drag: a sea cucumber prevented Alessia from becoming a gardener. "A penis! I get the penis of all things," said a delighted Yeliz, who wanted to become a barista. But nothing came of it: the crocodile penis was simply too tough.
Anna-Carina won't become an optician either: three goat's eyes stood in her way. Just like the 300 milliliters of pureed duck tongue prevented Nina from becoming a speech therapist. But while everyone else at least tried to get their dream job, Jürgen of all people refused the job center's offer. "No, I don't want to," said the two-meter man at the sight of the camel lung.
So the stars had to return to camp after their first disgusting test together with just three stars in their luggage ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
