Celebrations were paid for
Pucher wished the police a “Merry Christmas”
And yet another former board member is sitting in the dock on behalf of Commerzialbank boss Martin Pucher. The case in Eisenstadt is about the "feeding" of police officers before Christmas. "He didn't tolerate any contradiction," says the pensioner.
Before we talk about "peanuts" in view of the 800 million euro bankruptcy of Commerzialbank Mattersburg, which is still causing problems for thousands of bruised depositors today: Not everyone who worked there should be ashamed to list this professional station on their CV. The vast majority of employees were not involved in Martin Pucher's egocentric criminal construct. It is hard to believe those who sat on the Management Board, were paid a five-figure net salary every month and claim to have known nothing about the malversations.
Room 7 it is. And where is the bad guy?
The big boss gave the clue
A 69-year-old woman, whose financial fate is determined by a liquidator, finally has to sit in the dock. "Not guilty", pleaded the former person responsible for accounting and payroll, who had denounced Pucher to the WKStA. From 2013 to 2018, the lady is said to have been responsible for the fact that a total of 15 Christmas parties at three police stations in the Mattersburg district were paid for by Commerzialbank.
"That was his marketing"
After fellow board member Klikovits, who has been taking her lumps in court for weeks on behalf of Pucher, who is not fit to stand trial, the woman who retired in 2018 must now also turn both cheeks. "The bank, i.e. Pucher, has supported all associations and charitable organizations in the catchment area. Even the parish. That was his marketing. Everyone had to come to the bank and make a request. Then it was passed on to Pucher and he approved it."
"Are you paying again anyway?"
She had nothing to do with two of these police stations. But she did with one. "The station manager - Pucher employed him as security at SV Mattersburg - asked me every year whether we were paying again anyway. I went to the boss. He didn't tolerate any objections. He approved it. In total, it was about 33 euros per police officer."
Postponed! The argument continues about the moustache of a supposed Burgenland emperor. Where does a security cop get the idea that his police station is a non-profit organization?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.