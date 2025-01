Because what child sues their own dad?

"And they lived happily ever after." Fairy tales end with these words. But where the fairy tale ends, everyday life begins. And this is often anything but fairytale-like. Marina (name changed) would never have believed what a disaster her marriage would end up being when she and her now ex-husband tied the knot. But that's probably the case for most people who are faced with the ruins of their relationship at some point. The Tyrolean was in her late 30s when her husband's affair came to light and with it the divorce. Suddenly a single parent. Overnight, Dr. Jekyll became Mr. Hyde.