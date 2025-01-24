ÖSV Alpine boss rages: “This should be absolutely banned”

Mandl does not think it is a good idea to leave the athletes with personal responsibility in this matter. "When it comes to performance, everyone will take whatever is faster." Anyone who needs a support for medical reasons should be allowed to use cushioning material. The numerous crashes this World Cup winter and sometimes massive injuries are not always due to wearing carbon rails, such as those used by many skiers from the Swiss and French national teams. These are not used in the ÖSV, Felix Hacker tore his cruciate ligament and meniscus in training in Kitzbühel without falling. "He also had a small driving error. It happens like that, and when they have the caps in, it happens even faster," said Mandl.