Perplexity prevails before the start of the World Championships

Austria's men's team can only dream of this: crisis mood ahead of the 85th Hahnenkamm Races! Only five podium places in the 20 races so far this season, 1736 points behind Switzerland in third place in the Nations Cup. When checking into the hotel, at the bakery or in the press center: everywhere you go, people are talking about the red-white-red team's drop in performance, and just two weeks before the start of the World Championships, there is a sense of helplessness. While fans have been dreaming of victories and great moments in Kitzbühel in recent decades, this year they are hoping to avoid a debacle. Hardly anyone dares to utter the word victory, every podium finish in the Gamsstadt resembles a small Gams miracle.