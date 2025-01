Previously “undiscovered” star spotted in Kitzbühel

Sweden's record goalscorer

Ibrahimović began his soccer career in 1999 with Malmö FF, after which he played for Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus Turin, Milan clubs Inter and Milan, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and in Major League Soccer for Los Angeles Galaxy. "Ibra" played 122 international matches for Sweden's national team, in which he scored 62 goals, making him the national record goalscorer. He ended his career in June 2023.