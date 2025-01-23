Gastronomy: Few vacancies and yet staff shortages

"Working when others have time off"

But why does he think this is the case? "Of course, the working hours are not very family-friendly. We work when others have time off. Many people shy away from weekend and evening work. But in other professions this is a matter of course, so I don't understand it." He rejects the argument that this area is not well paid: "Admittedly, the collective agreement is not very attractive. But I and many others are overpaid anyway. Yes, sometimes it's very stressful with the guests, of course, everyone has become more sensitive since corona. You have to be really good with people." Kaufmann is currently looking for a kitchen assistant. "She doesn't have to be a professional, she can learn everything from us. It's the willingness that counts, and we try to organize our employees well and fulfill their wishes"