The question of "why"
Gastronomy: Few vacancies and yet staff shortages
Landlords and restaurateurs everywhere are looking for staff. Although, according to AMS Styria, there are far fewer jobs available than in the previous year and there are significantly more people looking for a job in this sector. Why is that?
According to the Styrian Public Employment Service (AMS), there are currently 995 vacancies to be filled in the Styrian catering and accommodation sector. This corresponds to a decrease of 7.7 percent compared to the previous year. On the other hand, there are 3761 unemployed people (up 12.7 percent). Nevertheless, Styrian restaurateurs need to take a deep breath when it comes to the question of whether they can employ enough suitable staff. And then they have to take a deep breath: "The catering industry has always had difficulties finding suitable staff. But it has become much worse in recent years," complains Richard Kaufmann from Gasthaus Kaufmann in Jagerberg.
"Working when others have time off"
But why does he think this is the case? "Of course, the working hours are not very family-friendly. We work when others have time off. Many people shy away from weekend and evening work. But in other professions this is a matter of course, so I don't understand it." He rejects the argument that this area is not well paid: "Admittedly, the collective agreement is not very attractive. But I and many others are overpaid anyway. Yes, sometimes it's very stressful with the guests, of course, everyone has become more sensitive since corona. You have to be really good with people." Kaufmann is currently looking for a kitchen assistant. "She doesn't have to be a professional, she can learn everything from us. It's the willingness that counts, and we try to organize our employees well and fulfill their wishes"
Restaurateur Leyla Dag, who runs her restaurant in Vogau and will soon be opening another in the Kindermann Center in Leibnitz, also sees the situation as anything but simple. However, there is still a lot to do, especially when it comes to finding staff: "I'm looking for everything - from chefs, waiters, breakfast ladies and bartenders to cleaners." She sees the problem in the excessive subsidies from the AMS and also caused by the coronavirus pandemic: "Many people can no longer deal with people, they just don't have the nerve anymore." A sad development for Leyla Dag. Because: "I have a great team, and it will be the same in my new restaurant. There are so many people at the Kindermann Center, the tips alone will be very lucrative. In return, I want my guests to receive the highest quality service. Service to people is an enrichment, my employees should live that."
Daniel Freismuth can't complain. Together with his partner, the Styrian manages ten hotel and restaurant businesses, such as the Kurhaus and Therme Bad Gleichenberg or the Delikaterie with around 400 employees, and can report the opposite. "We have more applications than vacancies. We certainly have the advantage that we can offer our specialists a lot of benefits due to our size. But of course, working at the weekend or in the evening is a big issue. And yes, young, committed employees are not coming in large numbers right now. However, our apprentice numbers are currently stable," he admits.
Suboptimal from his point of view: "Of course, many employees come from neighboring countries. This will only get worse over the next few years," he is convinced. Why is that? "If you don't want to train young specialists, you can't complain about the situation." You can only get suitable staff if you can offer them something. And if, for example, care is taken to create regular duty rosters, that sufficient rest days are planned and that the interaction with each other is humane: "Just as it is with us. We cut diamonds from the rough!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
