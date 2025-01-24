Hotly contested city
How John Lennon is now also “involved” in the election
Herbert Höpfl is not only a political veteran in Waidhofen an der Thaya, he is also a huge John Lennon fan. However, he still doesn't have "his" street in the Waldviertel town. The local councillor is campaigning with what he considers to be a timeless music idol.
The election campaign in the hotly contested Waldviertel town of Waidhofen an der Thaya is really pulling out all the stops - even beyond death. Herbert Höpfl, councillor for culture, who has been a member of the local council for the Independent Citizens' List (UBL) for 30 years, is using Beatles music legend John Lennon to promote his candidacy. The UBL is running as a joint list with the Greens as IG Waidhofen.
Folder for the preferential vote campaign
In the campaign for preferential votes, he combined his portrait photo with a photomontage of his idol, showing several different pairs of glasses worn by Lennon. After quoting Lennon, he writes: "I even take off Lennon's glasses for Waidhofen culture."
"Still inspiring today"
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the music festival organizer explains that the Beatle is still inspiring today: "His music anyway, but also his statements that shook people up and held up a mirror to them. Provocative, just like reality is."
"Street fight" in Waidhofen
As the longest-serving local councillor, Höpfl wants to remain a councillor for culture and has long been known in the town as a Lennon fan: Soon after the millennium, he called for a street to be named after John Lennon in the municipal council. "What does he have to do with Waidhofen?", the ÖVP replied at the time. Höpfl countered quite originally: "And what do Mozart, Schubert and Haydn have to do with the town?" (Note: these street names exist in Waidhofen.) He laughs: "Then there was an awkward silence."
Today, John Lennon Street still doesn't exist. "We've only given it a few names since then," regrets Höpfl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.