Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hotly contested city

How John Lennon is now also “involved” in the election

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 05:50

Herbert Höpfl is not only a political veteran in Waidhofen an der Thaya, he is also a huge John Lennon fan. However, he still doesn't have "his" street in the Waldviertel town. The local councillor is campaigning with what he considers to be a timeless music idol.

0 Kommentare

The election campaign in the hotly contested Waldviertel town of Waidhofen an der Thaya is really pulling out all the stops - even beyond death. Herbert Höpfl, councillor for culture, who has been a member of the local council for the Independent Citizens' List (UBL) for 30 years, is using Beatles music legend John Lennon to promote his candidacy. The UBL is running as a joint list with the Greens as IG Waidhofen.

Folder for the preferential vote campaign
In the campaign for preferential votes, he combined his portrait photo with a photomontage of his idol, showing several different pairs of glasses worn by Lennon. After quoting Lennon, he writes: "I even take off Lennon's glasses for Waidhofen culture."

"Still inspiring today"
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the music festival organizer explains that the Beatle is still inspiring today: "His music anyway, but also his statements that shook people up and held up a mirror to them. Provocative, just like reality is."

City councillor for culture Herbert Höpfl enters the political ring again in Waidhofen an der Thaya. (Bild: IG Waidhofen)
City councillor for culture Herbert Höpfl enters the political ring again in Waidhofen an der Thaya.
(Bild: IG Waidhofen)
With his music idol John Lennon, Höpfl wants to score points above all in the cultural scene of the Waldviertel district town. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
With his music idol John Lennon, Höpfl wants to score points above all in the cultural scene of the Waldviertel district town.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

"Street fight" in Waidhofen
As the longest-serving local councillor, Höpfl wants to remain a councillor for culture and has long been known in the town as a Lennon fan: Soon after the millennium, he called for a street to be named after John Lennon in the municipal council. "What does he have to do with Waidhofen?", the ÖVP replied at the time. Höpfl countered quite originally: "And what do Mozart, Schubert and Haydn have to do with the town?" (Note: these street names exist in Waidhofen.) He laughs: "Then there was an awkward silence."

Today, John Lennon Street still doesn't exist. "We've only given it a few names since then," regrets Höpfl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf