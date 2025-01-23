Bang: Pierer quits as KTM boss

Turnover fell to 1.9 billion euros

Parallel to the change at the top of the company, Pierer Mobility AG also provided information on the preliminary figures for the past financial year on Thursday evening. Turnover fell to 1.9 billion euros in 2024. A total of 292,497 motorcycles were sold to dealers - a decrease of 21 percent compared to 2023. The result from operating activities before depreciation and amortization will amount to minus 300 million euros - at least. This is because necessary value adjustments as part of the restructuring process are not even included here.