Neumeister new boss
Bang: Pierer quits as KTM boss
Rumors have been swirling for weeks about a possible resignation of Stefan Pierer from KTM, the motorcycle manufacturer that slipped into bankruptcy. Since Thursday evening, it has been clear that the owner is taking a back seat in the battle to restructure the company. The new boss is Gottfried Neumeister.
A bombshell just 14 hours before the KTM insolvency hearings. In a press release, Pierer Mobility AG announced that owner Stefan Pierer was stepping down as CEO. The new boss of the company in Mattighofen (Upper Austria) is Gottfried Neumeister.
Neumeister, who only joined the company in September 2024, will soon take over as CEO of Pierer Mobility AG and KTM AG, and Pierer will accompany him through the restructuring process as Co-Managing Director, it is said.
In recent weeks, Pierer has received a lot of malice and criticism following the insolvency. It was repeatedly reported that banks and financial institutions in particular were making the owner's withdrawal a condition for supporting the restructuring. Neumeister appeared in the spotlight, because he was new: The ex-Do&Co board member was also present as a representative of KTM at the first court hearing in the restructuring proceedings on December 20, where he answered questions from the media.
Turnover fell to 1.9 billion euros
Parallel to the change at the top of the company, Pierer Mobility AG also provided information on the preliminary figures for the past financial year on Thursday evening. Turnover fell to 1.9 billion euros in 2024. A total of 292,497 motorcycles were sold to dealers - a decrease of 21 percent compared to 2023. The result from operating activities before depreciation and amortization will amount to minus 300 million euros - at least. This is because necessary value adjustments as part of the restructuring process are not even included here.
1800 employees have had to leave since the beginning of 2024
Since the beginning of 2024, more than 1,800 employees have been made redundant, with around 520 employees having to leave during the restructuring process alone. With regard to the reduction in inventories, Pierer Mobility AG has announced that this is in full swing. End customer demand remains strong, it emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
