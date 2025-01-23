Doctor in conversation
“The medical profession must become more attractive again”
Part 5 of our big election series on the topic of health: Dr. Marlies Wruhs is head of the dermatology operating theatre at Hietzing Hospital. She talks to "Krone" about the added value and challenges of working at the hospital.
"Krone": Senior consultant, how long have you been at the Hietzing Clinic?
Dr. Marlies Wruhs: I have been working as a doctor at the hospital since 2009. I was already working in the operating theater during my studies, which awakened my passion for surgery. I am currently head of the dermatology operating theatre at the Hietzing Clinic, where we specialize primarily in skin tumour operations (black/white skin cancer).
What fascinated you most about dermatology?
Dermatology is a very diverse subject. The range and rapid diagnostic results make the subject particularly appealing to me.
Was it clear that you wanted to stay in Vienna, or was going abroad an option?
I quickly found a job in Vienna. I was lucky. Graduates before me still had to take cabs because they couldn't find a job.
How have working conditions changed in recent years?
Working hours have improved significantly. In the past, long shifts of up to 36 hours without rest breaks were common. The new Working Hours Act has improved the quality of life for hospital doctors. Nevertheless, working in hospitals remains challenging, especially during night and weekend care.
A current discussion concerns the restriction of elective doctor activities for hospital doctors. Your approach?
I don't believe in such restrictions. Elective doctor activities make it possible to close certain gaps that are not covered by hospital activities alone. Abolishing them would encourage many hospital doctors to leave the hospital, which would further exacerbate the shortage of doctors. Instead, solutions should be sought to make the profession more attractive, for example through more flexible working time models or better additional benefits. This also applies to a well-developed private practice health insurance sector. This must also become much more attractive.
Those pursuing purely financial goals may find more lucrative opportunities elsewhere.
Oberärztin Marlies Wruhs
Bild: Zwefo
What are the biggest challenges in everyday life?
In addition to the additional bureaucratic tasks, the increasing impatience of many patients is noticeable. Many expect quick appointments or go straight to the hospital for minor issues, which puts a strain on the emergency service. Better organization in the private practice sector would be desirable here.
Would you advise young people to pursue a career in a hospital?
Absolutely, if they are motivated by helping people and working in an interdisciplinary team. Hospital operations offer a wide variety of patients and tasks, which makes the work exciting. However, those pursuing purely financial goals may find more lucrative opportunities elsewhere.
What ideas would you have to combat the shortage of doctors?
Making the medical profession in the public healthcare system more attractive. I see potential for improvement here through a reduction in bureaucracy, more flexible working hours and more time for patients. In some specialties, you could also consider spending more time in hospital after training.
