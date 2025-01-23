“The medical profession must become more attractive again”

A current discussion concerns the restriction of elective doctor activities for hospital doctors. Your approach?

I don't believe in such restrictions. Elective doctor activities make it possible to close certain gaps that are not covered by hospital activities alone. Abolishing them would encourage many hospital doctors to leave the hospital, which would further exacerbate the shortage of doctors. Instead, solutions should be sought to make the profession more attractive, for example through more flexible working time models or better additional benefits. This also applies to a well-developed private practice health insurance sector. This must also become much more attractive.