Chechen study: The crazy world of moral guardians

Moral guardians give each other tips in online groups

Women are threatened and even injured. Victims report that photos in swimwear or a relationship with a non-Chechen are enough for the morality watchdogs. The pictures were then hung up in mosques to draw attention to the woman's alleged misconduct. The moral guardians organize their activities via online chat groups. The causes of this development, as the study shows, lie above all in the lack of prospects, combined with the instrumentalization of religion as an "ideology of resistance".