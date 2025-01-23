Insubordinate stalker: death threats from his cell

Mother and sister threatened in front of officers

However, the arrest by the police was by no means the end of the story. "They were arrested and used their rights as defendants to make further threats," summarized the presiding judge. At the police station, he called the victim's mother: "Hello, I'm telling you, the first thing I'm going to do when I get out of here is to come and kill your daughter." As if that wasn't enough, he also contacted the sister: "Hello, I'm in the cell right now. No matter when I get out, tomorrow or a year from now, the first thing I'm going to do is kill your sister."