US expert on Musk: “That was a Hitler salute”

With Trump, you have to pay close attention to what he says and what he does - which is not always the same thing: "With this second victory for Donald Trump, the Republican Party has become a bit more like the Trump Party. Even more so than it was four years ago." However, Europe must also ask itself how it can become more independent of the USA when it comes to global security policy: "These will be difficult debates." In general, Pick sees a number of problems ahead as a result of Trump's announcements. Also due to the dichotomy he is causing: "He says populist things, he says radical things, he says extreme things. They sound good at first, but at second glance they actually worsen the reality of people's lives."