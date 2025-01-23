Yussi Pick in conversation
US expert on Musk: “That was a Hitler salute”
Campaign consultant and proven expert on the United States of America, Yussi Pick, analyzes the new presidency of Donald Trump and the role of influential billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg in an interview on krone.tv.
He begins by asking what we need to prepare for during the new Trump presidency: "A lot. To very radical things. A lot of chaos. We must not forget that Donald Trump thrives on chaos."
With Trump, you have to pay close attention to what he says and what he does - which is not always the same thing: "With this second victory for Donald Trump, the Republican Party has become a bit more like the Trump Party. Even more so than it was four years ago." However, Europe must also ask itself how it can become more independent of the USA when it comes to global security policy: "These will be difficult debates." In general, Pick sees a number of problems ahead as a result of Trump's announcements. Also due to the dichotomy he is causing: "He says populist things, he says radical things, he says extreme things. They sound good at first, but at second glance they actually worsen the reality of people's lives."
Role model Elon Musk?
Multi-billionaires such as Elon Musk, who recently gave a kind of Hitler salute, take on a strange role around Donald Trump: "I don't think that was a so-called Hitler salute. That WAS a Hitler salute. Why he did that was to show others: 'I can do that. That means you can do it too'. As the richest man in the world, he can afford to do this and loves being a role model and advancing."
But what does this Hitler salute actually mean? Pick: "That this ideology, which we thought we had left behind us, is alive and well again and is gaining a foothold in large parts of the USA, but also here in Europe. Not in the majority of the population, but in the radical minority that is needed to govern. The same people who are now rejoicing over Elon Musk or feeling 'empowered' by Musk's Hitler salute stormed the Capitol four years ago. There were a lot of neo-Nazis there too. These are the same people. It's not a majority, but it's a growing minority that dominates our society."
Trump is Musk's puppet
The Hitler salute was therefore not the result of an emotional situation: "It was a very deliberate action." In general, Musk has even more intentions: "He can't become president himself because he was born in South Africa. But he certainly enjoys this puppet show. Musk believes Donald Trump is his puppet. You can also see that in Germany, where he is also playing a puppet show. And you can see that in the UK too."
