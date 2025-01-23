Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Demand to politicians

Wind power opponents: “They underestimated us!”

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 17:00

Citizens' initiatives against wind power have been working together for a good six months under the name "Gegenwind in Kärnten". They see their work as the reason for the results of the survey and are demanding that provincial politicians put a stop to the projects. Former judge rejects challenge.

0 Kommentare

"That was clear misconduct on the part of the politicians. They underestimated us and downplayed what was happening in the affected communities," criticizes Christa Hintermann, spokesperson for "Gegenwind in Kärnten". "Politicians must make a clear commitment: Yes or no to wind power." For Hintermann, who runs the "Bodenhof" farm near Arriach with her family, the responsibility for the emotional nature of the debate clearly lies with politicians: "That's what happens when you don't set a direction."

Christa Hintermann and Robert Gritsch are the spokespersons for "Gegenwind in Kärnten". (Bild: Felix Justich)
Christa Hintermann and Robert Gritsch are the spokespersons for "Gegenwind in Kärnten".
(Bild: Felix Justich)

Their activism began with planned wind turbines on the Wöllaner Nock in 2019: "A stab in the heart." A project near Gnesau even led to a demonstration in front of the Carinthian provincial government, the referendum on cooperation with other citizens' initiatives as "Gegenwind in Kärnten". The movement from the Lavanttal valley is also involved.

The environmental impact assessment for the Bärofen project was the starting point for the initiative there in 2020 - led by Robert Gritsch, who is now also the spokesperson for "Gegenwind in Kärnten". He points to the influence of the initiatives on the outcome of the survey and warns: "If the reaction is ignorant, we really fear an aggravation of the political climate."

Bei Verfassungsgerichtshof
Mögliche Anfechtung der Befragung

While politicians and the various interested parties are still grappling with the significance of the result, the debate has been enriched by a legal challenge. Lavant Valley green energy pioneer Franz Dorner wants to challenge the result: "As a citizen, you must be granted the right to ensure that a referendum is conducted in a legally flawless manner." He is particularly offended by the wording of the question and is now collecting signatures.

He is receiving support from the Green Economy Carinthia. "The wording of the referendum question is a prime example of suggestion: the phrase 'to protect Carinthian nature (including the landscape)' deliberately creates an emotional image," explains regional spokesperson Markus Ertel.

Zitat Icon

As a judge, I have a lot of experience with suggestive questions. I consider the wording of the questioning to be neutral.

(Bild: Felix Justich)

Arnold Riebenbauer, 1. Stellvertreter des Vorsitzenden ÖAV Kärnten 

Bild: Felix Justich

A former Carinthian judge clearly rejects this assessment. "I consider a challenge to be somewhat audacious. The Constitutional Court has found completely different formulations to be permissible," explains Arnold Riebenbauer from the Carinthian Alpine Association, referring to a Tyrolean referendum on the Olympic Games. He doubts whether there is any justification for a challenge: "This requires actual and not just potential damage."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf