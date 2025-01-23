Demand to politicians
Wind power opponents: “They underestimated us!”
Citizens' initiatives against wind power have been working together for a good six months under the name "Gegenwind in Kärnten". They see their work as the reason for the results of the survey and are demanding that provincial politicians put a stop to the projects. Former judge rejects challenge.
"That was clear misconduct on the part of the politicians. They underestimated us and downplayed what was happening in the affected communities," criticizes Christa Hintermann, spokesperson for "Gegenwind in Kärnten". "Politicians must make a clear commitment: Yes or no to wind power." For Hintermann, who runs the "Bodenhof" farm near Arriach with her family, the responsibility for the emotional nature of the debate clearly lies with politicians: "That's what happens when you don't set a direction."
Their activism began with planned wind turbines on the Wöllaner Nock in 2019: "A stab in the heart." A project near Gnesau even led to a demonstration in front of the Carinthian provincial government, the referendum on cooperation with other citizens' initiatives as "Gegenwind in Kärnten". The movement from the Lavanttal valley is also involved.
The environmental impact assessment for the Bärofen project was the starting point for the initiative there in 2020 - led by Robert Gritsch, who is now also the spokesperson for "Gegenwind in Kärnten". He points to the influence of the initiatives on the outcome of the survey and warns: "If the reaction is ignorant, we really fear an aggravation of the political climate."
While politicians and the various interested parties are still grappling with the significance of the result, the debate has been enriched by a legal challenge. Lavant Valley green energy pioneer Franz Dorner wants to challenge the result: "As a citizen, you must be granted the right to ensure that a referendum is conducted in a legally flawless manner." He is particularly offended by the wording of the question and is now collecting signatures.
He is receiving support from the Green Economy Carinthia. "The wording of the referendum question is a prime example of suggestion: the phrase 'to protect Carinthian nature (including the landscape)' deliberately creates an emotional image," explains regional spokesperson Markus Ertel.
As a judge, I have a lot of experience with suggestive questions. I consider the wording of the questioning to be neutral.
Arnold Riebenbauer, 1. Stellvertreter des Vorsitzenden ÖAV Kärnten
Bild: Felix Justich
A former Carinthian judge clearly rejects this assessment. "I consider a challenge to be somewhat audacious. The Constitutional Court has found completely different formulations to be permissible," explains Arnold Riebenbauer from the Carinthian Alpine Association, referring to a Tyrolean referendum on the Olympic Games. He doubts whether there is any justification for a challenge: "This requires actual and not just potential damage."
