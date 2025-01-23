Wind power opponents: “They underestimated us!”

"That was clear misconduct on the part of the politicians. They underestimated us and downplayed what was happening in the affected communities," criticizes Christa Hintermann, spokesperson for "Gegenwind in Kärnten". "Politicians must make a clear commitment: Yes or no to wind power." For Hintermann, who runs the "Bodenhof" farm near Arriach with her family, the responsibility for the emotional nature of the debate clearly lies with politicians: "That's what happens when you don't set a direction."