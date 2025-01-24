Let's go
Tobogganing fun from the Gampen down to St. Anton
St. Anton am Arlberg is a ski mecca. However, the mountain railroads also operate a perfectly groomed, winding toboggan run. The starting point at Gampen (1850 m) can be reached on foot or with the Nassereinbahn.
From the parking lot, we follow the Nassereinstraße to the west. At the Reselehof farm, all those who take the Nassereinbahn cable car to the top continue straight on to the valley station. Those ascending on foot keep right here and follow the signs for "Winterwanderweg (W) 8" in the village. The "Gampen" toboggan run starts at the edge of the forest.
The route, which is partly groomed with artificial snow (illuminated on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, depending on the weather, when the run is also open), ascends to the right and then leads gently uphill and almost straight over the Stanzertal valley to the west.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: St. Anton am Arlberg (1284 m)
- Starting point: municipal parking lot at the eastern beginning of St. Anton (before Ruetz, turn right off the main road uphill)
- Route: village road, toboggan run
- Equipment: normal tobogganing equipment, helmet
- Requirements: fitness, some stamina
- Children: from toddler age
- Tobogganing: yes
- Refreshments: Restaurant Gampen
- Gampen toboggan run: officially open daily from 12 noon to 4 pm (ascent possible earlier, theoretical risk of avalanches); depending on the weather, Tuesday and Thursday toboggan evenings (cable car runs); www.arlbergerbergbahnen.com
- Public transport: St. Anton train station; bus to "Alt St. Anton"
- Difference in altitude: around 550 vertical meters (parking lot - Gampen)
- Length: around 5 kilometers (parking lot - Gampen); pure length of toboggan run around 4 kilometers
- Walking time: around 1 3/4 hours (parking lot - Gampen)
At the barrier we follow the marked toboggan run further up. It now slowly comes into contact with the ski area and leads up through one or two sunny bends in the sparse forest. From a right-hand bend, there is a view of the extremely steep "icefall". The markings from the World Cup races can still be seen here.
The route soon becomes really winding. The route winds its way up numerous serpentines that follow each other in close succession. Finally, a long straight leads directly into the ski area. At the edge of the piste, we hike the last few meters next to the Nassereinbahn up to the two restaurants on the Gampen. The terrace there is a wonderful place for sun worshippers.
The toboggan run then becomes a pleasure: The track, which is never steep, has recently been wonderfully grippy. And you don't need to be a cornering enthusiast for the hairpin bends.
