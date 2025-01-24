Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Let's go

Tobogganing fun from the Gampen down to St. Anton

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 17:00

St. Anton am Arlberg is a ski mecca. However, the mountain railroads also operate a perfectly groomed, winding toboggan run. The starting point at Gampen (1850 m) can be reached on foot or with the Nassereinbahn.

0 Kommentare

From the parking lot, we follow the Nassereinstraße to the west. At the Reselehof farm, all those who take the Nassereinbahn cable car to the top continue straight on to the valley station. Those ascending on foot keep right here and follow the signs for "Winterwanderweg (W) 8" in the village. The "Gampen" toboggan run starts at the edge of the forest.

Opposite the Gampen, the Moostal leads into the Verwall. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
Opposite the Gampen, the Moostal leads into the Verwall.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

The route, which is partly groomed with artificial snow (illuminated on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, depending on the weather, when the run is also open), ascends to the right and then leads gently uphill and almost straight over the Stanzertal valley to the west.

Facts and figures

  • Valley town: St. Anton am Arlberg (1284 m)
  • Starting point: municipal parking lot at the eastern beginning of St. Anton (before Ruetz, turn right off the main road uphill)
  • Route: village road, toboggan run
  • Equipment: normal tobogganing equipment, helmet
  • Requirements: fitness, some stamina
  • Children: from toddler age
  • Tobogganing: yes
  • Refreshments: Restaurant Gampen
  • Gampen toboggan run: officially open daily from 12 noon to 4 pm (ascent possible earlier, theoretical risk of avalanches); depending on the weather, Tuesday and Thursday toboggan evenings (cable car runs); www.arlbergerbergbahnen.com
  • Public transport: St. Anton train station; bus to "Alt St. Anton"
  • Difference in altitude: around 550 vertical meters (parking lot - Gampen)
  • Length: around 5 kilometers (parking lot - Gampen); pure length of toboggan run around 4 kilometers
  • Walking time: around 1 3/4 hours (parking lot - Gampen)

At the barrier we follow the marked toboggan run further up. It now slowly comes into contact with the ski area and leads up through one or two sunny bends in the sparse forest. From a right-hand bend, there is a view of the extremely steep "icefall". The markings from the World Cup races can still be seen here.

At Gampen, where the toboggan run begins, we finally enter the ski area. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
At Gampen, where the toboggan run begins, we finally enter the ski area.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

The route soon becomes really winding. The route winds its way up numerous serpentines that follow each other in close succession. Finally, a long straight leads directly into the ski area. At the edge of the piste, we hike the last few meters next to the Nassereinbahn up to the two restaurants on the Gampen. The terrace there is a wonderful place for sun worshippers.

The toboggan run then becomes a pleasure: The track, which is never steep, has recently been wonderfully grippy. And you don't need to be a cornering enthusiast for the hairpin bends.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf