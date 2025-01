Food: Where is cheating taking place?

Packaging that gives the impression of offering more than it actually contains is not uncommon in the food industry. Whether due to empty cavities in cans or the deliberate concealment of ingredients that do not meet expectations - it is not uncommon for consumers to have a rude awakening after making a purchase. So-called "shrinkflation" - a combination of "shrink" and "inflation" - in which the packaging size and price remain the same (or the product even becomes more expensive) while the contents decrease, often causes annoyance among consumers.