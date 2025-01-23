Knife attack in Bavaria: Suspect before judge

Suspect probably mentally ill

According to Herrmann, the suspect from Afghanistan was obliged to leave the country due to an asylum procedure that he had broken off himself and was also undergoing treatment for mental health problems. The suspect had last been registered in an asylum shelter in the region and had already made several police appearances. According to Herrmann, there were no indications of a radical attitude. A check at the man's home address also revealed no such indications. The crime was apparently the result of his mental illness.