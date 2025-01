Automatically saved design

At the report day hearing on December 20, 2024, KTM AG restructuring administrator Peter Vogl reported to the regional court in Ried im Innkreis that there were three non-binding offers from investors. Four days before Christmas, Bajaj, CFMoto and FountainVest were in the running with hundreds of millions of euros. Bajaj is already a co-owner, the KTM Group has a joint venture with CFMoto for the production of motorcycles and FountainVest is an investment company from Hong Kong.