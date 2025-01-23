Federal railroads invest in noise protection

Time and again, there are disputes between local residents and the Federal Railways along the Wörthersee route. Always for the same reason: the noisy trains. "In the municipal areas of Klagenfurt and Pörtschach, a number of areas have been defined on the basis of precise noise studies in which additional noise barriers will be built or existing barriers will be raised," explains Rosanna Zernatto-Peschel, press spokeswoman for ÖBB. These areas have been defined and contractually agreed in consultation with the affected municipalities and the state of Carinthia.