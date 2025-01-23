New year, new elections: What’s next?

After the election in Burgenland, the exciting questions arise - who with whom? Or rather, with whom will the election winner and governor Hans Peter Doskozil form a government? And what impact will this election have on the federal government and the parties? The communication and PR experts Sonja Kato, Silvia Grünberger and Christoph Pöchinger discussed this with Rainer Nowak on krone.tv. SPÖ leader Doskozil is spoiled for choice. Pöchinger's guess is the Greens, as they would be the cheapest because they are the smallest. The Reds would not be wise in terms of state policy not to govern with the Blues. "Because the current main conflict is ÖVP versus FPÖ." The SPÖ-affiliated Kato sees a duel between Herbert Kickl and Vienna (SPÖ) for the elections in the federal capital on April 27. "Mayor Ludwig is the counter-model to the FPÖ leader."