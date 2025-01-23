Rainer Nowak Talk
New year, new elections: What’s next?
In the "Rainer Nowak Talk" on krone.tv, communications experts Silvia Grünberger (ÖVP-affiliated), Sonja Kato (SPÖ-affiliated) and Christoph Pöchinger (FPÖ-affiliated) discussed the future.
After the election in Burgenland, the exciting questions arise - who with whom? Or rather, with whom will the election winner and governor Hans Peter Doskozil form a government? And what impact will this election have on the federal government and the parties? The communication and PR experts Sonja Kato, Silvia Grünberger and Christoph Pöchinger discussed this with Rainer Nowak on krone.tv. SPÖ leader Doskozil is spoiled for choice. Pöchinger's guess is the Greens, as they would be the cheapest because they are the smallest. The Reds would not be wise in terms of state policy not to govern with the Blues. "Because the current main conflict is ÖVP versus FPÖ." The SPÖ-affiliated Kato sees a duel between Herbert Kickl and Vienna (SPÖ) for the elections in the federal capital on April 27. "Mayor Ludwig is the counter-model to the FPÖ leader."
The coalition negotiations in the federal government were also and above all an important topic in the talk. "Progress is being made so quickly that parts of the ÖVP are almost embarrassed," said Pöchinger, who believes that a government will be formed in mid-February. Silvia Grünberger, who is black, hit the brakes a little, stating that the Federal President was delaying the process. "In general, the functionaries should have been better involved. There is a need to catch up in terms of communication.
But the ÖVP will certainly not sell its soul. There are sticking points like in European policy." Sonja Kato is surprised at how quickly the ÖVP has fallen over on its side. What can we expect from the FPÖ-ÖVP government? "The little ones will foot the bill for what the big ones have consumed." Like the others, who admittedly have a different view of things, Kato is certain that the government will come. Silvia Grünberger is in good spirits: both ÖVP leader Christian Stocker and Kickl emphasized "honesty"
You can watch the entire broadcast on krone.at.
