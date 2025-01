GAK makes a move and brings in former Serie A professional

One goes, the other comes! On Wednesday, the GAK transfer carousel turned a little faster: Dennis Dressel left for his native Germany to join second division side Ulm. In return, sporting director Didi Elsneg was able to welcome the third winter addition to Weinzödl after Florian Wiegele and Sadik Fofana: Antonio Tikvic has passed the medical tests and will train with René Poms for the first time on Thursday. Born in Hamburg, the 20-year-old German-Croatian will strengthen the defense on loan: "He's an all-rounder with a good left foot," says Didi Elsneg, "he can play as a six and in central defense."