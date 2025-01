Cycling company of Tyrolean celebrities slips into bankruptcy

Ortlieb, Rohregger and Mitterrutzner

The company, which was founded in 2021 and sells bicycles and offers repairs, is backed by prominent names: According to the report, former Olympic ski champion and world champion Patrick Ortlieb and ex-professional cyclist Thomas Rohregger were among the shareholders. The previous managing director was Markus Mitterrutzner, who was briefly FPÖ federal managing director in the early 2000s and later worked for the insolvent Signa Group. Other shareholders are a company called RedHead Gmbh from Switzerland and Masterpiece, Communication & Events GmbH.