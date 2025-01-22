What makes the surviving friend of the Glockner victim tick

According to his own statements, the Salzburg native also took a female touring partner, for whom three-thousand-metre peaks were previously uncharted territory, to Austria's highest summit (3798 m) in 2022. It is not known whether the 33-year-old woman from Salzburg, who died tragically just below the summit at the weekend, had any Glockner or high-altitude touring experience in such terrain. Her death still raises many questions.