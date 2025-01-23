The driest winter in years

Too little precipitation across the country

Thanks to a snow cushion from December and relatively low temperatures for snowmaking, Styrian ski resorts can breathe a sigh of relief, but the precipitation deficit is currently affecting the whole of Styria. According to meteorologists, it hasn't been this consistently dry in winter for years. "In Bad Gleichenberg, for example, 67 millimetres of precipitation should have fallen since the start of winter according to the long-term average. So far, eleven have fallen, which is almost nothing," says Geosphere meteorologist Hannes Rieder.