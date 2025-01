Public order service may soon also punish

Initiative from Wiener Neustadt has been taken up

Wiener Neustadt's mayor Klaus Schneeberger is pleased that his initiative has been taken up. "We will immediately start preparing measures to restructure our public order service. This ranges from a reform of training to considerations for a base in the city center."

FPÖ city councillor Philipp Gerstenmayer also welcomes the upgrade: "Especially in Wiener Neustadt with its thriving nightlife, it is worth a lot to be able to intervene in the event of misconduct."