ÖSV Olympic hero makes an emotional return to China

Change in technique for the benefit of the back

The first since the season opener on December 14 in Cervinia. There, however, the 32-year-old Hämmerle had to miss the race - severe back pain caused by a slipped vertebra made it impossible for him to compete. "It's much better now. However, I haven't moved much outside my comfort zone yet," reveals the Montafon native, who at least completed an initial stress test during a three-day course run by the ÖSV team in the World Championship venue of St. Moritz (Sz). "I had to make some changes to my technique to make the back work. It's already working quite well. But sometimes I still fall back into the old pattern - and I feel it straight away."