Schnitzel, Schubert, nice numbers at the Wien Museum

Even before the "Meat" exhibition in the fall, the museum will dedicate itself to the occupation period in Vienna from April 10, focusing in particular on how the Allies attempted to shape the Austrian cultural landscape. From May 22, the second, smaller spring exhibition will explain how the development of reinforced concrete changed Vienna from 1900 onwards.

The smaller autumn exhibition is dedicated to one of Vienna's most important and at the same time least known contributions to the history of communication: hardly anyone knows that the so-called isotype - popularly known as "Manderlgrafik" - is a Viennese invention. There are also smaller exhibitions in the "musa" and in the Communnity Gallery of the main building on Karlsplatz.