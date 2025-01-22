Application for family card during pregnancy

Range of courses for parents-to-be

One highlight of the new "Erstkarte" is the parental education vouchers that parents-to-be receive during pregnancy. These are intended to help provide knowledge and security for the new phase of life. The prenatal phase is often characterized by uncertainty - this is where the state's family department comes in and offers a wide range of subsidized courses and lectures. The topics range from "Strong parents - strong children" to "Communication with the baby".