Innovation in Upper Austria

Application for family card during pregnancy

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 15:00

With the introduction of the Upper Austrian Family Card over 25 years ago, the province of Upper Austria has set a priority in family policy. Now there is an innovation: from now on, parents-to-be can apply for the so-called "first card" from the 20th week of pregnancy. 

0 Kommentare

Manfred Haimbuchner, the Deputy Governor responsible in the Upper Austrian state government, emphasized the importance of this innovation on Wednesday: "With this measure, Upper Austria is once again taking on an absolute pioneering role compared to other federal states." The "Erstkarte" is aimed at families whose main residence is in Upper Austria and offers extensive support, such as financial relief for the purchase of initial equipment for the baby.

Highly popular with families in Upper Austria: the Upper Austrian Family Card (Bild: zVg)
Highly popular with families in Upper Austria: the Upper Austrian Family Card
(Bild: zVg)

150,000 cards issued, 1700 partner businesses
Since its introduction in 1999, the Upper Austrian Family Card has established itself as a support for more than 150,000 families. With over 1700 partner businesses and numerous benefits - from discounts in retail and gastronomy to special leisure activities - the card makes a significant contribution to affordable family life. Family advisor Haimbuchner explained: "The family is a valuable asset. With the many services and benefits of the Upper Austrian Family Card, we are making an important contribution to a happy and affordable family life."

Zitat Icon

With the many services and benefits of the Upper Austrian Family Card, we are making an important contribution to a happy and affordable family life. I will continue to be a strong voice for Upper Austrian families, because my clear and unequivocal commitment to our local families will of course always remain.

Interview Thomas Stelzer Manfred Haimbuchner (Bild: Wenzel Markus)

LH-Vize und Familienreferent Manfred Haimbuchner, FPÖ

Bild: Wenzel Markus

Range of courses for parents-to-be
One highlight of the new "Erstkarte" is the parental education vouchers that parents-to-be receive during pregnancy. These are intended to help provide knowledge and security for the new phase of life. The prenatal phase is often characterized by uncertainty - this is where the state's family department comes in and offers a wide range of subsidized courses and lectures. The topics range from "Strong parents - strong children" to "Communication with the baby".

Application for the "Erstkarte" via online form
After the birth, the "Erstkarte" is converted into a regular family card by presenting the birth certificate. Parents continue to benefit from advantages such as free children's accident insurance, discounts on public transport and the "grandma-grandpa bonus", which also gives grandparents discounts.

Applications for the "first card" are made via an online form at familienkarte.at. The digital provision in the Family Card app makes it easier to access the numerous benefits. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
