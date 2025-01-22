Temperatures down to 10 degrees: trembling for ice skating fun

However, the ice skating fun could be spoiled in the coming days. This is because milder air is gradually moving into Carinthia from the south-west. This will result in fog in the lowlands and maximum temperatures of ten degrees at the weekend. "We are of course keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and deciding individually for each lake whether or not it is still possible to go ice skating," reports Friedrich Morak, EVW ice master at Lake Rauschelesee. The EVW provides up-to-date information about closures and openings of the individual lakes on its website and via its own WhatsApp channel.