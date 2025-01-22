Milder air
Temperatures down to 10 degrees: trembling for ice skating fun
Carinthia is in skating fever: young and old are out and about on the countless open areas to skate, play field hockey or shoot curling sticks. However, milder air from the southwest could spoil this fun towards the weekend.
Lake Weissensee is once again the venue for the Alternative Eleven Cities Tour these days. Numerous ice skaters - from professionals to amateurs - are tackling distances of 100 and 200 kilometers on the ice every day. The international races have been held on Lake Weissensee for 35 years.
Eastern shore free from Saturday
And the freezing cold nights have now caused the ice on the eastern shore to grow considerably. The ice surface will be open to skaters on Saturday.
The fact that Carinthia is a land of ice hockey is evident from the view of Aichwaldsee, Rauschelesee, Lendkanal, Längsee, Hörzendorfer See or Brennsee - from the minis to the grown-ups, the puck is often played back and forth on the ice for many hours together. Moms and dads pull their kids around on toboggans and many enjoy gliding on the lake instead of going for a walk. So it's no wonder that many stores are already out of stock of ice skates and ice hockey equipment.
However, the ice skating fun could be spoiled in the coming days. This is because milder air is gradually moving into Carinthia from the south-west. This will result in fog in the lowlands and maximum temperatures of ten degrees at the weekend. "We are of course keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and deciding individually for each lake whether or not it is still possible to go ice skating," reports Friedrich Morak, EVW ice master at Lake Rauschelesee. The EVW provides up-to-date information about closures and openings of the individual lakes on its website and via its own WhatsApp channel.
The ice rink at the Radlerstop in St. Veit is currently open until midday. The operating times are also always updated on the Facebook page.
