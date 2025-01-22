Autopsy shows three of four shots fatal

The 44-year-old German Benjamin R. had - as reported - rung the doorbell of the victim Kurt H. (51) in Oberkappel at around 8.40 am on Saturday. The perpetrator's wife - the two were divorced - opened the door and there was a brief conversation between the separated couple. Immediately afterwards, the 44-year-old is said to have shot the Upper Austrian with a pistol and fled back to Germany in his green Suzuki Jimny. There he committed suicide.