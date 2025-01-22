Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No chance of survival

Autopsy shows three of four shots fatal

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 12:50

Kurt H. (51) was hit by four shots at close range last Saturday in Oberkappel. Three of them alone would have been fatal for the man from Mühlviertel - as the first results of the autopsy have now shown. The perpetrator of the bloody jealousy drama is being autopsied in Munich.

0 Kommentare

The 44-year-old German Benjamin R. had - as reported - rung the doorbell of the victim Kurt H. (51) in Oberkappel at around 8.40 am on Saturday. The perpetrator's wife - the two were divorced - opened the door and there was a brief conversation between the separated couple. Immediately afterwards, the 44-year-old is said to have shot the Upper Austrian with a pistol and fled back to Germany in his green Suzuki Jimny. There he committed suicide.

Three shots were fatal
The autopsy of Kurt H. now shows that he had no chance of survival. The furiously jealous German fired at least five shots at the man. Four hit him, one bullet grazed Kurt H. "Three of the four shots were fatal", said Reinhard Huemer-Steiner, spokesman for the Linz public prosecutor's office, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. 

Shots in the head
Creepy detail: Benjamin R. fired the shots mainly at Kurt H.'s head, one hitting him in the forehead. The body of the suspected perpetrator is currently undergoing an autopsy in Munich; the Linz public prosecutor's office has not yet reached a conclusion. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Gerald Schwab
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf