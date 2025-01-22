No chance of survival
Autopsy shows three of four shots fatal
Kurt H. (51) was hit by four shots at close range last Saturday in Oberkappel. Three of them alone would have been fatal for the man from Mühlviertel - as the first results of the autopsy have now shown. The perpetrator of the bloody jealousy drama is being autopsied in Munich.
The 44-year-old German Benjamin R. had - as reported - rung the doorbell of the victim Kurt H. (51) in Oberkappel at around 8.40 am on Saturday. The perpetrator's wife - the two were divorced - opened the door and there was a brief conversation between the separated couple. Immediately afterwards, the 44-year-old is said to have shot the Upper Austrian with a pistol and fled back to Germany in his green Suzuki Jimny. There he committed suicide.
Three shots were fatal
The autopsy of Kurt H. now shows that he had no chance of survival. The furiously jealous German fired at least five shots at the man. Four hit him, one bullet grazed Kurt H. "Three of the four shots were fatal", said Reinhard Huemer-Steiner, spokesman for the Linz public prosecutor's office, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Shots in the head
Creepy detail: Benjamin R. fired the shots mainly at Kurt H.'s head, one hitting him in the forehead. The body of the suspected perpetrator is currently undergoing an autopsy in Munich; the Linz public prosecutor's office has not yet reached a conclusion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.