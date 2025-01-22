Trial over derby scandal
Defendant: “I’ve regretted it every day since”
Five men (20, 29, 33, 34 and 36) are accused of serious communal violence in the course of the Graz ÖFB Cup derby in November 2023. They are said to have attacked opposing "Reds" with a mob of Sturm fans. As a result, several people were injured, some of them seriously.
Five men from different social backgrounds, two of whom have several relevant convictions, are sitting before the jury senate in the Graz jury courtroom. According to public prosecutor Ines Eichwalder, they were caught when a mob of 30 to 50 Sturm fans attacked GAK fans at the ÖFB Cup derby. Fired up by a whipper-in in the Gruabn in Graz, who called on them to take out their hatred on the opposing team, she says. As a result, a Reds fan store was ransacked and some people were seriously injured. One young man was so badly beaten up that he was left unconscious on the ground with a fractured skull.
It is unacceptable that people can no longer feel safe in Graz.
Staatsanwältin Ines Eichwalder
Eichwalder: "That was violence in its purest form. Unfortunately, these riots are not an isolated incident. Time and again such clashes, especially violent fans, do not shy away from considerable violence. The ones who suffer are the police officers, who just have to do their job and make sure that rival fans don't bash each other's heads in. It is unacceptable that people can no longer feel safe in Graz. This must be stopped at all costs."
Naturally, the defense lawyers do not agree with the prosecution's statements against their clients: Defense lawyer Martin Sauseng: "My client was only in Graz by chance because he was visiting his grandparents. His sister offered him tickets. He was pushed into the mob and then just wanted to leave. He wanted to climb over the fence in the sector and ran into the police, who arrested him without resistance."
"Balaclava was simply in the jacket in the children's room"
The presiding judge Verena Oswald doesn't make it quite that easy for the young defendant, a student and footballer: "If it was all just a coincidence, why did you wear a balaclava and also have a mouth guard with you?" - "I can no longer rationally explain what happened, I've regretted it every single day since. I once imagined that I needed it. The mouthguard case was simply in the jacket I took from my grandparents' nursery, just like the cap." The young man claims not to have heard that there is a general ban on wearing masks.
Later that afternoon, the charges against him are extended. This is because he can probably be seen stealing fan paraphernalia in a newly surfaced video.
If it was all just a coincidence, why did you wear a balaclava and also have a mouth guard with you?
Richterin Verena Oswald
According to his defense lawyer Marko J. Peschl, defendant number two (33) was also only pushed into the situation: "He has had a season ticket for 20 years, has no criminal record and has never done anything wrong. He finds himself in a crowd of people where he can't get through, and suddenly everything starts moving. He, drunk, realizes that this is not a good idea, wants to get out of there and climbs back over the fence - and runs into the hands of the police. But he did absolutely nothing."
"I drank between six and ten large beers," he confirms what his lawyer said. "I was masked and wanted to climb over the fence, but I didn't manage it straight away. I knew what I was doing was wrong and then I just wanted to get out of the stadium." Shortly afterwards, the police arrested him in the middle of the roaring crowd. Like his predecessor, he also fails to explain why he was in the middle of it and yet claims not to have done, heard or seen anything. "I don't believe any of this," Ms. Rat shakes her head."
Another Graz lawyer, who does not wish to be named, defends a former teacher: "My client has been active in the Sturm fan scene since 2010. Nothing has ever happened. It's unrealistic to talk about him as a violent fan. He is an Ultra, but not a violent offender. He was always a capable and empathetic educator." Instead, he sees himself as a victim: "I was looking forward to the game and had had a few beers. I then noticed that some people had climbed into the other sector. Unfortunately, I followed them. I don't know why," he admits. "But I wasn't wearing a mask. Suddenly I was beaten up by 'reds', I was scared to death. I fled from them and fell into the stadium ditch." Like his predecessors, he can no longer say why he put his hood on shortly before the fall.
"No one can be proud that things like this happen in Graz", lawyer Armin Posawetz begins his plea. "But my client was not involved in these incidents. He worked until 5 p.m. that day and then wanted to go to the stadium, but had a flat tire. He therefore only arrived at the stadium just before kick-off. In short, he wasn't even there at the time of the incidents and should therefore be acquitted."
"Inadequate security conditions"
Lawyer Raimund Hofmann admits that his client - currently unemployed and with several previous convictions - has a very eventful past. However: "He was not even in the relevant area. The photographs show a man dressed in black, but not him. Yes, he was in the stadium. But that's about it." The lawyer also criticized the inadequate security conditions in the stadium: "There were no chains of stewards at the early entrance, for example. That could have prevented a lot of things." A verdict is still pending.
