Defendant: “I’ve regretted it every day since”

Another Graz lawyer, who does not wish to be named, defends a former teacher: "My client has been active in the Sturm fan scene since 2010. Nothing has ever happened. It's unrealistic to talk about him as a violent fan. He is an Ultra, but not a violent offender. He was always a capable and empathetic educator." Instead, he sees himself as a victim: "I was looking forward to the game and had had a few beers. I then noticed that some people had climbed into the other sector. Unfortunately, I followed them. I don't know why," he admits. "But I wasn't wearing a mask. Suddenly I was beaten up by 'reds', I was scared to death. I fled from them and fell into the stadium ditch." Like his predecessors, he can no longer say why he put his hood on shortly before the fall.