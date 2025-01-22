Now it's final!
Pope accepts Cardinal Schönborn’s resignation
Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Christoph Schönborn on Wednesday, as announced by the Archdiocese of Vienna. Josef Grünwidl will administer the archdiocese until a new archbishop takes office.
The announcement was made in the Vatican press room in the daily bulletin. With this step, the episcopal see in Vienna is vacant for the time being. Further details are to be announced at a press conference at 2 p.m., according to the archdiocese.
The long-time "Krone" columnist Cardinal Schönborn, who celebrates his 80th birthday on Wednesday, had already offered his resignation to the Pope five years ago, on the occasion of his 75th birthday, in accordance with the provisions of canon law. With a term of office of 29 years and just over four months, he is one of the four longest-serving archbishops in Vienna.
Grünwidl will take over official duties
At the same time, Pope Francis has appointed Josef Grünwidl as Apostolic Administrator. In this role, Grünwidl will administer the Archdiocese of Vienna with immediate effect until the future bishop takes office. "The fact that Rome has thus created an interim solution shows us that Pope Francis has apparently not yet made a decision on who should be the next Archbishop of Vienna," said the press spokesman of the Archdiocese of Vienna, Michael Prüller: "However, as the process is likely to be well advanced, we hope for a decision in the coming weeks."
Schönborn will remain Ordinary for the Catholics of the Eastern Catholic Churches in Austria until further notice. In addition, he remains Chairman of the Council of Cardinals, which oversees the Vatican Bank (IOR), and a member of the Vatican Dicastery for the Eastern Catholic Churches. As part of the worldwide College of Bishops and member of the College of Cardinals, he retains the right of emeritus membership after reaching the age of 80, but loses the right to vote in the conclave.
"A dear friend for many years"
In an initial reaction, the outgoing cardinal expressed his delight at the appointment of Josef Grünwidl: "Josef Grünwidl has been a dear friend to me for many years. He was an excellent secretary for three years and an outstanding pastor in Kirchberg am Wechsel and Perchtoldsdorf. He is now in charge of the diocese until the Pope appoints a new bishop."
Video: The farewell words of the outgoing Cardinal Christoph Schönborn
Josef Grünwidl, born in 1963 in Wullersdorf in the Weinviertel region, was ordained a priest in 1988. His previous roles included serving as secretary to Cardinal Schönborn, parish priest and dean in Kirchberg am Wechsel and parish priest and dean in Perchtoldsdorf until his appointment as episcopal vicar for south-eastern Lower Austria on January 22, 2023.
Administrator with limited powers
According to canon law, an administrator has limited powers. He may not make any decisions that could restrict the future archbishop's freedom of action. For example, he can only temporarily fill vacant parishes, but cannot make any permanent appointments. Josef Grünwidl is not the first administrator of the Archdiocese of Vienna; among the eight previous administrators, St. Peter Canisius (1544/45), the author of the first and most influential catechism, stands out in particular.
