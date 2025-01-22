Pope accepts Cardinal Schönborn’s resignation

Grünwidl will take over official duties

At the same time, Pope Francis has appointed Josef Grünwidl as Apostolic Administrator. In this role, Grünwidl will administer the Archdiocese of Vienna with immediate effect until the future bishop takes office. "The fact that Rome has thus created an interim solution shows us that Pope Francis has apparently not yet made a decision on who should be the next Archbishop of Vienna," said the press spokesman of the Archdiocese of Vienna, Michael Prüller: "However, as the process is likely to be well advanced, we hope for a decision in the coming weeks."