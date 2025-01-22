Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shirt collector

Raphi is Salzburg’s soccer superfan

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 14:00

A permanent guest at training and relentless jersey collector: Raphael Schwarz explains his great love for FC Red Bull Salzburg to the "Krone" and reveals his favorite players in the ranks of the Austrian runners-up.

0 Kommentare

When it comes to Salzburg's supporters, you can't get past him: Raphael Schwarz is a noble fan of the Bulls!

The 16-year-old comes to Taxham in all weathers to watch his heroes train. It goes without saying that he has a season ticket at the stadium. How did he come to the Bulls? "Through my dad," grins the schoolboy. He has a lot of powers of persuasion. He has already persuaded his mom to let him study in Taxham. "For business administration," grins Raphi.

Raphi (center) with Kevin Kampl (left) and Alan. (Bild: Kronen Zeitung/Andreas Tröster)
Raphi (center) with Kevin Kampl (left) and Alan.
(Bild: Kronen Zeitung/Andreas Tröster)

He is also convincing when it comes to the players. A total of 42 jerseys adorn the noble fan's room - from Adamu to Pavlovic, from Adeyemi to Kjaergaard. The special feature: Almost all of them are gifts from the players, who have also signed the shirts. "If you leave them hanging outside for a few days, they don't smell any more," grins Walser.

Favorite player Adamu
His favorite players? "Amar Dedic and Leo Morgalla at the moment. And then there's Mads Bidstrup, my mom thinks he's cool too," he explains. Junior Adamu stands out among the former players. He even sent him a personal message when he left for Freiburg, thanking him for his great support. "Sometimes we also play against each other on the PlayStation," reports Raphi. His penchant seems to be contagious, with his friend Diego also dedicated to collecting players' jerseys.

What does Raphael expect for the game at Real Madrid on Wednesday? "I think it will be very difficult. I'm therefore predicting a 0:4 from Salzburg's point of view."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf