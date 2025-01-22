Lady Gaga and Phoenix nominated for embarrassing awards

This time it's once again two people who are probably very embarrassed: the two Oscar winners Lady Gaga (38) and Joaquin Phoenix (50) could be awarded Hollywood's mockery prizes at the beginning of March. The organizers of the "Golden Raspberries" or "Razzies" announced the nominations for the mockery awards. Traditionally, the "Razzie" contenders are named the day before the Oscar nominations are announced."

"Worst Actor"

Lady Gaga and Phoenix, co-stars from "Joker: Folie à Deux," are nominated for "Worst Actor." In the actress category, Cate Blanchett ("Borderlands"), Bryce Dallas Howard ("Argylle"), Dakota Johnson ("Madame Web") and Jennifer Lopez ("Atlas") are also nominated. In addition to Phoenix, the male cast includes Jack Black ("Dear Santa") and Dennis Quaid ("Reagan").