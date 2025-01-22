Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ouch! That hurts!

Lady Gaga and Phoenix nominated for embarrassing awards

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 07:55

Every actor and actress dreams of winning an Oscar. But when it comes to the "Razzies" - the golden raspberries - nobody wants to be associated with them. Especially not as a superstar! 

0 Kommentare

This time it's once again two people who are probably very embarrassed: the two Oscar winners Lady Gaga (38) and Joaquin Phoenix (50) could be awarded Hollywood's mockery prizes at the beginning of March. The organizers of the "Golden Raspberries" or "Razzies" announced the nominations for the mockery awards. Traditionally, the "Razzie" contenders are named the day before the Oscar nominations are announced."

"Worst Actor"
Lady Gaga and Phoenix, co-stars from "Joker: Folie à Deux," are nominated for "Worst Actor." In the actress category, Cate Blanchett ("Borderlands"), Bryce Dallas Howard ("Argylle"), Dakota Johnson ("Madame Web") and Jennifer Lopez ("Atlas") are also nominated. In addition to Phoenix, the male cast includes Jack Black ("Dear Santa") and Dennis Quaid ("Reagan").

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn (Bild: APA/Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP)
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn
(Bild: APA/Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP)

"Joker: Folie a Deux" at inglorious top
The musical thriller "Joker: Folie a Deux" tops the list with seven nominations, while six contenders each went to the video game adaptation "Borderlands", the superheroine saga "Madame Web", Francis Ford Coppolas' epic "Megalopolis" and the film biopic "Reagan". These five works also compete against each other in the top category "Worst Film".

Oscar winner Jon Voight (86), father of Angelina Jolie, is one of five contenders in the "Worst Supporting Actor" category for four films, including "Megalopolis", "Reagan" and "Shadow Land".

"Razzies" as a counterpart to the Oscars
The "Razzies" (short for raspberry) were founded in 1980 by cineaste John Wilson as a counterpart to the glamorous Oscars ceremony. According to the group, over 1,200 members in the USA and other countries vote.

The announcement of the "winners" traditionally takes place on the day before the Oscar Gala, which is scheduled to take place on March 2. On Thursday, January 23, the Film Academy in Hollywood will announce the Oscar nominations.

Due to the shocking fires in Los Angeles, however, there have recently been increasing calls to cancel the gala and not celebrate, while many people have lost their homes and will probably still be feeling the after-effects in March. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf