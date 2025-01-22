Ouch! That hurts!
Lady Gaga and Phoenix nominated for embarrassing awards
Every actor and actress dreams of winning an Oscar. But when it comes to the "Razzies" - the golden raspberries - nobody wants to be associated with them. Especially not as a superstar!
This time it's once again two people who are probably very embarrassed: the two Oscar winners Lady Gaga (38) and Joaquin Phoenix (50) could be awarded Hollywood's mockery prizes at the beginning of March. The organizers of the "Golden Raspberries" or "Razzies" announced the nominations for the mockery awards. Traditionally, the "Razzie" contenders are named the day before the Oscar nominations are announced."
"Worst Actor"
Lady Gaga and Phoenix, co-stars from "Joker: Folie à Deux," are nominated for "Worst Actor." In the actress category, Cate Blanchett ("Borderlands"), Bryce Dallas Howard ("Argylle"), Dakota Johnson ("Madame Web") and Jennifer Lopez ("Atlas") are also nominated. In addition to Phoenix, the male cast includes Jack Black ("Dear Santa") and Dennis Quaid ("Reagan").
"Joker: Folie a Deux" at inglorious top
The musical thriller "Joker: Folie a Deux" tops the list with seven nominations, while six contenders each went to the video game adaptation "Borderlands", the superheroine saga "Madame Web", Francis Ford Coppolas' epic "Megalopolis" and the film biopic "Reagan". These five works also compete against each other in the top category "Worst Film".
Oscar winner Jon Voight (86), father of Angelina Jolie, is one of five contenders in the "Worst Supporting Actor" category for four films, including "Megalopolis", "Reagan" and "Shadow Land".
"Razzies" as a counterpart to the Oscars
The "Razzies" (short for raspberry) were founded in 1980 by cineaste John Wilson as a counterpart to the glamorous Oscars ceremony. According to the group, over 1,200 members in the USA and other countries vote.
The announcement of the "winners" traditionally takes place on the day before the Oscar Gala, which is scheduled to take place on March 2. On Thursday, January 23, the Film Academy in Hollywood will announce the Oscar nominations.
Due to the shocking fires in Los Angeles, however, there have recently been increasing calls to cancel the gala and not celebrate, while many people have lost their homes and will probably still be feeling the after-effects in March.
