Domestic managers expect another recession

War, customs duties and costs are major concerns

The main concern for Austro managers is global political uncertainty such as the war in Ukraine, possible tariffs from the USA or the current weakness of China and the conflict over Taiwan. According to Krickl, the second biggest problem is "the cyber risk, which is much more pronounced in Austria than in many other countries. We have many SMEs that are not so well positioned and we have cyber attacks on very well-known companies almost every day."