Champions League

Sahin’s exit probably sealed! BVB defeat against Bologna

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 22:53

Borussia Dortmund lost 2:1 away to Bologna on the seventh matchday of the Champions League. The defeat is part of the current sporting crisis and is likely to cost coach Nuri Sahin his job.

0 Kommentare

That was probably it for Nuri Sahin at BVB! The game had started promisingly for his team. The away game in Bologna could actually have been the start of a sporting turnaround. Although Dortmund's uncertainty was noticeable from the start, luck seemed to be on their side on Tuesday.

Marcel Sabitzer and Nuri Sahin (right) will probably no longer work together in Dortmund in future. (Bild: AFP/APA/INA FASSBENDER)
Marcel Sabitzer and Nuri Sahin (right) will probably no longer work together in Dortmund in future.
(Bild: AFP/APA/INA FASSBENDER)

The Germans took the lead after 15 minutes. Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk had pointed to the spot and the VAR had signed off on the decision. To the whistles of the home fans, Serhou Guirassy stepped up and converted with a lot of luck. The striker almost shot too casually - goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski got his hand to it but was unable to direct the ball over the goal.

Dortmund freeze for two minutes
Dortmund then seemed to have the game under control for a while. The team never really acted confidently, but Bologna also did little. In the end, just a few seconds were enough to turn the game around and probably cost Sahin his job. 

Thijs Dallinga provided the not undeserved equalizer in the 71st minute. Just over a minute later, Samuel Illing Junior turned the game around. However, he was greatly assisted by the completely unsettled Dortmund backline. 

BVB then threatened to crumble completely. It didn't come to that in the end, but Dortmund no longer had any sensible ideas to fight back against the defeat. Bologna were able to celebrate their first Champions League victory and Dortmund their next sporting setback. It is highly unlikely that Sahin will be able to stay in the manager's chair after this revelation.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

