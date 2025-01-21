"Refuse entry!"
Protest against Elon Musk after “Hitler salute”
Billionaire Elon Musk's alleged Hitler salute (see video above) has caused a great deal of irritation not only in the USA, but also abroad. Austria's Green Party is now calling for the world's richest man to be banned from entering the country. In Italy, a Musk doll was hung upside down - like the corpse of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after his assassination in 1945.
Left-wing Italian university students hung a mannequin with the face of the tech billionaire upside down from a gate in Milan's Piazzale Loreto square on Tuesday. Mussolini's body was hung in the square in April 1945. A group called Cambiare rotta (Change course) published footage of the protest action shortly afterwards with the following words: "There's always room in Piazzale Loreto, Elon."
"Musk has now more than overstepped the mark," the Greens in Austria also believe. "This is an unparalleled scandal and is neither compatible with our values in Austria nor with European values," said right-wing extremism spokesman Lukas Hammer, who called on both the Foreign and Interior Ministries to examine the possibilities of denying Musk entry.
Greens: "We must not allow this"
Hammer added: "His unmistakable gesture yesterday should also be seen in the context of his political radicalization. Nothing should be trivialized." Musk and "his right-wing extremist associates are trying to prepare the breeding ground for extreme ideologies and hatred in Europe too. We must not allow this under any circumstances," demanded the Green politician.
As reported, Musk rejected the criticism in his online service X: his opponents needed "better dirty tricks", he wrote. Because these attacks are "sooo boring".
Right-wing circles celebrate Musk
The tech billionaire spoke to Trump's supporters in the Capitol One Arena in Washington on Monday. Musk slapped his heart with his right hand and stretched out his right arm. He thanked Trump supporters for their contribution to Trump's election victory: "Thank you for making this possible. My heart beats for you," said Musk. According to media reports, Musk was celebrated for his gesture in right-wing circles in the USA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
