Protest against Elon Musk after “Hitler salute”

Right-wing circles celebrate Musk

The tech billionaire spoke to Trump's supporters in the Capitol One Arena in Washington on Monday. Musk slapped his heart with his right hand and stretched out his right arm. He thanked Trump supporters for their contribution to Trump's election victory: "Thank you for making this possible. My heart beats for you," said Musk. According to media reports, Musk was celebrated for his gesture in right-wing circles in the USA.