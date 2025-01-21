Zillertalbahn rammed into truck at crossing

Car crashed into a truck parked on the side

The approaching Zillertalbahn train was unable to stop and crashed into the semitrailer of the truck. "The train driver, a 63-year-old German, used his horn signals to draw attention to the approaching train. Although the truck driver entered the Zillertalstraße, it was no longer possible to avoid a collision," said the police. The truck was thrown onto the Zillertalstraße. A female driver (22) following behind probably noticed the collision too late and crashed into the truck. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but there was considerable damage to property.