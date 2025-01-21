Nobody injured
Zillertalbahn rammed into truck at crossing
Another fatal collision occurred on Tuesday evening at an unrestricted level crossing on the Zillertalbahn in Tyrol. This time the train crashed into a truck. Fortunately, nobody was injured.
The spectacular traffic accident occurred shortly before 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening in Fügen: A 39-year-old truck driver from Ukraine was about to leave a company premises with his articulated truck and cross the level crossing at the level of the Wetscher furniture store in order to turn onto the main road. "Due to the high volume of traffic, turning onto the B169 was delayed or not possible," said the police.
Car crashed into a truck parked on the side
The approaching Zillertalbahn train was unable to stop and crashed into the semitrailer of the truck. "The train driver, a 63-year-old German, used his horn signals to draw attention to the approaching train. Although the truck driver entered the Zillertalstraße, it was no longer possible to avoid a collision," said the police. The truck was thrown onto the Zillertalstraße. A female driver (22) following behind probably noticed the collision too late and crashed into the truck. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but there was considerable damage to property.
Zillertalstraße closed briefly
The Zillertalstraße initially had to be completely closed for the clean-up work, after which the road was closed on both sides. This was lifted after a good hour.
