Crime scene: Campsite
Fists and teeth flying after bite attack
Two opponents were put on trial in St. Pölten after a violent altercation: one of them has now been fined and sentenced to prison.
Idyllically situated by the lake, the campsite in St. Pölten is perfect for a break. But for two brawlers, it became a "crime scene". One of them got a lasting memory in the form of teeth marks, the other left quite a few teeth. But how did it get this far?
It was August 17 of the previous year and the Frequency Festival was already in full swing. A 55-year-old man had pitched his tent with friends and children at Lake Ratzersdorf for a "daddy-child weekend". But not alone. A young body painting model was also camping nearby, much to the displeasure of the businessman.
The 28-year-old had been working in the roller-skating disco at the festival. But his attempt to toast to good neighborly relations ended in a heated argument. "The chemistry wasn't right. I don't like strangers," the businessman justifies himself. The "roller-skating beauty" responded to the 55-year-old's bite on her hand with several punches. The victim lost four incisors as a result.
Judgments are not legally binding
Now the two had to stand trial for mutual assault. And pleaded not guilty. While one of the defense lawyers presented an original dental impression as evidence, the other tried to declare the judge biased. It didn't help. The 28-year-old was fined 1,200 euros for his attack and sentenced to eight months in prison. The 55-year-old was acquitted - not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.