This ex-KAC crack got Ljubljana on track

Doctors put the brakes on his return

Jesper Jensen Aabo, the Red Jackets' defensive boss, will return to the squad on Wednesday in Ljubljana after his muscle injury (he had been out since Christmas). He should have been back two weeks ago, but the doctors put the brakes on his return. "It was really frustrating to watch, I wanted to be back on the pitch for a long time! But maybe it really was better for my recovery. The youngsters stood in for me well. When everyone plays so strongly at the back, it takes the pressure off me. But of course I want to help immediately with my aggressive style," emphasizes the Dane, who will play with David Maier and has one year left on his contract.