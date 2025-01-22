Penalty shots practiced
This ex-KAC crack got Ljubljana on track
When the KAC host Olimpija Ljubljana in the Ice Hockey League on Wednesday, they will also be calling on a former colleague who has been head coach there since Christmas. The Slovenian Tavzelj was largely captain of the farm team in Klagenfurt, but helped out in the first team for 37 games in 2021/22. Defender Jensen Aabo is back for the Red Jackets.
With eight wins from ten games, the KAC and opponents Olimpija Ljubljana are among the most in-form teams in the entire ICE League. The Slovenian team's change of coach has also contributed to this. Shortly before Christmas, former assistant Andrej Tavzelj took over from Finland's Antti Karhula - and got Ljubljana back on track. With a 14-point lead, their place in the pre-play-offs seems almost certain. "The KAC is one of the strongest teams in the league - now we'll see how far we really are," says Tavzelj ahead of the clash with his former club.
In the 4:0 win against Leksand
The now 40-year-old played 37 games in the 2021-22 season (including nine in the play-offs). He only actually made the squad for the round of 16 of the Champions Hockey League, in which they sensationally beat Leksand (Sd) 4:0, due to a number of absences. Otherwise, Tavzelj was captain of the farm team until the end of his career in the pre-season.
Doctors put the brakes on his return
Jesper Jensen Aabo, the Red Jackets' defensive boss, will return to the squad on Wednesday in Ljubljana after his muscle injury (he had been out since Christmas). He should have been back two weeks ago, but the doctors put the brakes on his return. "It was really frustrating to watch, I wanted to be back on the pitch for a long time! But maybe it really was better for my recovery. The youngsters stood in for me well. When everyone plays so strongly at the back, it takes the pressure off me. But of course I want to help immediately with my aggressive style," emphasizes the Dane, who will play with David Maier and has one year left on his contract.
Only Herburger scored
One of Klagenfurt's problems so far has been "detention"! If a game was not decided after 60 minutes, they have lost five out of seven games this season. The only two wins were against Salzburg at the start of the season. Most recently, they lost the penalty shootout three times in a row - which is why the coaching duo Kirk Furey and David Fischer practiced "shootouts" in the final training session before the match in Slovenia. Of the six shooters, only Raphael Herburger scored.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
