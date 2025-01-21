“ÖVP wanted to avoid a Zuckerl coalition”

Next defeat for the ÖVP?

On Sunday, we will be looking to Lower Austria. Elections will be held in 568 municipalities and 1.3 million Lower Austrians will be able to cast their votes. For the first time, people with a second home in Lower Austria are no longer eligible to vote. This means that only those people who actually live there permanently can vote. The upcoming municipal elections could become a decisive test of public opinion for the ÖVP. After the party has had to struggle with a declining confidence bonus in recent months.