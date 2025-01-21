"CLUB 3" election analysis
“ÖVP wanted to avoid a Zuckerl coalition”
In today's "CLUB 3", presenter Tanja Pfaffeneder welcomes the President of the Social Democratic Business Association Christoph Matznetter, pollster Christoph Haselmayer and "Krone" journalist Niko Frings to Vienna's Grand Hotel. You can watch the program every Tuesday from 9.15 pm on krone.tv.
The Austrian election calendar also has a lot to offer this year. The municipal elections in Lower Austria, the early elections in Vienna and on Sunday Burgenland elected a state parliament. Unsurprisingly, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) was the preferred vote winner. The FPÖ overtook the ÖVP and landed in second place, while the Greens remain in the state parliament. Doskozil could get the ÖVP, FPÖ or the Greens on board. Cooperation with the Greens could strengthen the SPÖ's image as a future-oriented, climate-friendly force, according to some insiders.
Sugar-coalition fails
After the failure of the government negotiations and the resignation of Karl Nehammer, the way was cleared for blue-black talks. Matznetter, who was involved in the so-called "Zuckerl-Koalition" as an SPÖ negotiator, said: "Certain circles in the ÖVP wanted to prevent the three-party coalition in advance."
Next defeat for the ÖVP?
On Sunday, we will be looking to Lower Austria. Elections will be held in 568 municipalities and 1.3 million Lower Austrians will be able to cast their votes. For the first time, people with a second home in Lower Austria are no longer eligible to vote. This means that only those people who actually live there permanently can vote. The upcoming municipal elections could become a decisive test of public opinion for the ÖVP. After the party has had to struggle with a declining confidence bonus in recent months.
Why the Vienna elections are taking place on April 27 and how the guests assess the political situation can be seen every Tuesday from 9.15 pm on krone.tv.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
