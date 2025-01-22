Second training in Kitzbühel – LIVE from 11.30 am

Without a place on the podium in the downhill and with the home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in sight, the alarm bells are ringing everywhere. "I'm convinced that we'll get out of it. The key is to get up more often than we fall down," said 28-year-old Stefan Babinsky, whose best result of the season is 15th place. Vince is missing, of course, but there is a lot to learn from his professional work. You certainly have to face criticism, but: "The important thing is that we do our thing now and concentrate on ourselves. I am convinced that I can do it and that I have the potential."