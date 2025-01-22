Municipalities in the Pinka Valley want to pool resources

Pinkaboden campus: Financing not yet clarified

The "Pinkaboden Campus" project - another cross-municipal project in the Pinkatal - has stalled. The plan to create a joint educational offer - from crèche to secondary school - is not off the table, but it is too expensive. Intensive work is currently underway to reduce the costs of the building project so that it is affordable for the four municipalities, says Hansjörg Schrammel, spokesperson for the initiative. Meanwhile, the municipality of Deutsch Schützen has been offered the opportunity to be on board even without the school's involvement. What is certain, however, is that there will be a referendum in all towns, focusing on the question of whether they want to afford the project. This should take place in the summer at the latest.