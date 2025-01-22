New cooperation
Municipalities in the Pinka Valley want to pool resources
Municipal cooperation project aims to strengthen potential in the areas of viticulture and tourism in the long term.
Kindergartens, schools, waste disposal or water supply: the areas in which municipalities work together are already diverse. A new municipal cooperation project led by the Burgenland Business Agency was recently launched in the municipalities of Eberau, Deutsch Schützen, Bildein and Moschendorf. The aim of the project is to promote regional potential, encourage further development across municipal boundaries and initiate new projects. The focus is on the region growing together.
Tourism and viticulture to be strengthened in the long term
"The structurally weak Pinkatal is known for its gentle tourism, historic cellars and high-quality viticulture. However, climate change is presenting the region with new challenges, especially in viticulture," says Franz Kazinota from the business agency. The project is a unique opportunity to strengthen the potential of the Pinkatal in the long term and position it as an attractive place to live and do business.
Pinkaboden campus: Financing not yet clarified
The "Pinkaboden Campus" project - another cross-municipal project in the Pinkatal - has stalled. The plan to create a joint educational offer - from crèche to secondary school - is not off the table, but it is too expensive. Intensive work is currently underway to reduce the costs of the building project so that it is affordable for the four municipalities, says Hansjörg Schrammel, spokesperson for the initiative. Meanwhile, the municipality of Deutsch Schützen has been offered the opportunity to be on board even without the school's involvement. What is certain, however, is that there will be a referendum in all towns, focusing on the question of whether they want to afford the project. This should take place in the summer at the latest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
