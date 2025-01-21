Two restaurants affected
Knödel Manufaktur: “Insolvent, but still open”
Despite insolvency, the "Knödel Manufaktur" remains open for the time being. After seven challenging years, the restaurant had to file for bankruptcy, but is hoping for a turnaround. Two Viennese branches are affected - but the operators are not giving up and are fighting to keep their restaurants open.
"Unfortunately, we have had a financially difficult time and have filed for bankruptcy," explains the restaurant business "Knödel Manufaktur" on its website. Bankruptcy proceedings were opened on Thursday and creditors have until 4 March to file claims against the owner - with around two weeks to wait for a decision.
First branch opened in Josefstadt
Knödel Manufaktur opened its first branch in Josefstadt in 2017 and quickly became a popular eatery. In 2023, operator Daniel Hanjalić expanded with another branch in Simmering. This was followed shortly afterwards by a small vegan dumpling store in the city center and the "Skadarlija" restaurant in the 11th district.
"Would like to continue operations"
Now the small chain no longer seems to be able to cope with its financial bottleneck. However, the operators are fighting back: "We want to continue our business and won't be beaten down so easily. With a restructuring, we hope to survive the difficult last seven years with Corona and the price increases."
At the same time, they expressly thank their guests, employees, partners and suppliers: "Our doors will remain open and we hope to be able to cook for you as often as possible." After all, it is only with your support that the business can be saved.
Restaurant in the first district closed
Dumplings in different variations are on the menu at the "Knödel Manufaktur". The vegan branch in the 1st district has since been closed. According to KSV 1870, all of the operator's individual businesses are affected by the bankruptcy proceedings, including the restaurants at Josefstädter Straße 89 and "Das Wirtshaus" at Sendnergasse 129. However, these are still open.
