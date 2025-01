Trump leaves Putin puzzled

The new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been met with downright mistrust from the Kremlin. He has attracted attention with statements that do not correspond at all to the Trump cliché of the imminent sell-out of Ukraine. For example, Rubio puts Russia and Ukraine on the same level when he states in the Senate hearing that pressure must be exerted on Kiev and Moscow if necessary. The bottom line: Trump does not want to go down in history as the president who lost Ukraine.