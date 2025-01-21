"Heimspiel" is ready
Posthof Linz: A carousel from Rian to Bibiza
At this year's "Heimspiel", as the spring season is called, the Posthof in Linz offers a carousel of current hit suppliers. And there is a commitment to multi-genre entertainment, as dance, comedy and cabaret are also represented with real young audience favorites. And there are new faces in the program planning of the Kulturhaus in Linz's harbor.
The Posthof is feeling great: "We set a record with 149,123 visitors at 222 evenings in 2024," says Posthof boss Gernot Kremser, delighted with the great popularity in the anniversary year. As a reminder: the Kulturhaus celebrated its 40th birthday.
The new year 2025 begins - as usual - with the "Heimspiel", as the spring festival is called, which primarily aims to offer a stage to young, up-and-coming people from the fields of music, comedy, cabaret and dance. "The merry-go-round is turning at full speed," says Kremser.
Surfing the waves of humor
At the end of January, Benedikt Mittmannsgruber will enter the ring with his best friends (30. 1.) Scheibsta`s Rap Up Show (28. 2.), Zweimann (4. 3.), Tereza Hossa (5. 3.) and Berni Wagner (7. 3.) will also be coming to Linz.
The latest hit suppliers
In terms of music, Rian (26. 2.), young singer-songwriter and viral hit producer with "Verwandtschaftstreffen", and Bibiza (6. 3.) are the highlights. Unfortunately, both concerts are already sold out. But another highlight: Avec is about to start their big tour through Europe - and will also be coming to the Posthof (4. 4.).
Eight concerts at half price
A new cooperation in the pop sector: as part of "AK-POP", AK members receive selected concert tickets at half price. This will apply to eight gigs this year, including Avec.
Further home game highlights
The "Institute of Dance Arts" of the Bruckner University Linz will perform the program "Ritus" twice (6. and 7. 2.). And the Pop-BORG Linz once again presents the rock stars of tomorrow (25. 2.).
New program planning and tickets at half price
Posthof boss Gernot Kremser is also sending out strong signals in the direction of "multi-sector operation". As the previous literature curator Willi Steiner will soon be retiring, the planning of readings will be handed over to Claudia Hofer.
"The literature on offer at the Posthof will explore contemporary themes, but we also want to expand discourse formats," says the new curator. Upcoming events include a reading with Wolf Haas (February 21) and Caroline Peters (February 27).
In future, cabaret and cabaret planning will be in the hands of Lisa-Maria Neumüller, while dance will be curated by Silke Grabinger from 2026.
Although certain events are already sold out, it's still worth taking a look at the Posthof website. In addition to Heimspiel dates, there are also other top-class concerts and events that you shouldn't miss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
