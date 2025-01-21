Help instead of gifts
Schönborn’s farewell: these are the projects close to his heart
As he bids farewell as Archbishop of Vienna, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn is also committed to helping the weak on the margins of society: instead of gifts, he is asking for support for two of his "heart projects". We asked him why these are particularly important to him.
These are aid projects that target two of the most vulnerable groups in society: the youngest and the oldest. One project provides support at home, the other abroad. One is the St. Elisabeth Foundation in Vienna, an aid organization for mothers and children, and the other is a Christian-run retirement home in Syria.
The archdiocese knows that the reason why these two projects were chosen is because the Cardinal is very keen to support people at the beginning and end of life.
Germany: Help for single parents in need
Women who turn to the St. Elisabeth Foundation for help lack the most basic necessities: "In the Archdiocese of Vienna, the St. Elisabeth Foundation has been making a valuable contribution to women in need for many years," explained Cardinal Schönborn in a letter to the parishes last year.
The St. Elisabeth Foundation makes a valuable contribution to women in need. A multi-professional team accompanies the families out of the crisis and towards new hope.
Kardinal Christoph Schönborn
Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL
They are "pregnant women and single mothers who do not know how to go on, how to feed their children and even run the risk of losing their accommodation".
They are in good hands at the foundation's family, legal and pregnancy advice center under the motto "Mama, you can do it!" in Vienna-Margareten: "A multi-professional team gently accompanies the families out of the crisis and towards new hope," says Schönborn.
From an apartment to diapers to a job
Here, women receive "the help they so urgently need to lead a self-determined life". From a counseling session, a roof over their heads, direct emergency aid in the form of baby clothes or hygiene articles to work integration or temporary employment, the foundation supports these women in all areas.
For example, as part of the "Mamas Werkstatt" project, the foundation supports single mothers "through targeted, individual support to help them become independent".
Just how great the need is now is shown by the rush at the foundation's family, legal and pregnancy advice center: compared to 2023, the numbers in 2024 have increased by more than 60 percent.
Abroad: Help for the elderly in Syria
On the other hand, the Archbishop is also particularly asking for support for a retirement home run by the Greek Orthodox parish in the village of Al-Mouzineh in the central Syrian region of "Wadi al nasara", the "Valley of the Christians".
After more than a decade of war, the living conditions for people in Syria are catastrophic. Most young people are leaving the country, leaving the elderly to fend for themselves.
The retirement home at least provides people with a roof over their heads and food, allowing them to enjoy a dignified old age. However, the food alone for the old people's home causes high costs, of which the Initiative Christlicher Orient (ICO) has been paying around half for some time.
In addition, the home urgently needs to be expanded due to the high demand. But this can only be achieved with financial support.
In view of the unimaginable hardship in Syria, the aid for the elderly in Al-Mouzineh is only a small drop in the ocean, "but for me it is a sign of solidarity with the people in Syria, who have suffered and are still suffering truly unbelievable things," said Schönborn.
For me, it is a sign of solidarity with the people of Syria, who have suffered and are still suffering unbelievable things.
Kardinal Christoph Schönborn
Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL
Waiting for the Pope's decision on a successor
After almost 30 years, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn is about to retire as Archbishop of Vienna. Around the time of his 80th birthday on Wednesday (January 22), it is expected that Pope Francis will accept Schönborn's offer of resignation.
The successor has not yet been determined. In this case, the Pope will decide who will be the next Archbishop of Vienna.
In a nutshell
- The St. Elisabeth Foundation of the Archdiocese of Vienna supports pregnant women, homeless single mothers with their children and families in difficult life situations. Its services include a family, legal and pregnancy advice center, mother-child houses and work integration projects.
- The Initiative Christlicher Orient (ICO) is an association recognized by the Austrian Catholic Bishops' Conference and by the state to promote information about Christians in the Orient and to support them.
Nomination list with one candidate less
The list of candidates is said to include the Innsbruck diocesan "art" bishop Hermann Glettler, the Kremsmünster Benedictine priest Bernhard Eckerstorfer, rector of the Benedictine University of Sant' Anselmo in Rome since 2019, and Msgr. Michael Landau, who was president of Caritas Austria until the beginning of 2024.
Whether this is really the case has not been confirmed. Rumor has it that one candidate has already declined. But other names, such as that of the diocesan bishop of Graz, Wilhelm Krautwaschl, are also repeatedly mentioned in connection with the succession.
In any case, the head of the church ultimately decides - and does not have to adhere to the list of proposed candidates.
Schönborn: Duration "nothing out of the ordinary"
Even if the decision is expected to take longer, Schönborn is taking it in his stride: "There may be situations where candidates are considered, but they decline or new questions arise on the way to making a decision," says the cardinal according to "Der Sonntag".
Some appointment procedures are faster, some slower, which is nothing out of the ordinary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.