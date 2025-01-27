xXtra Movie Night
Win tickets for the horror film “Companion”
On February 6, the sci-fi horror film "Companion - Die Perfekte Begleitung" opens in Austrian cinemas. Here a weekend trip becomes a horror trip and with the "Krone" you can experience the movie live on the premiere day. As part of the xXtra Movie Night, we are giving away 5x2 tickets each for the cinemas in Salzburg, Villach and Innsbruck together with Cineplexx.
Josh (Jack Quaid) takes a trip into the countryside with Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and his friends Kat (Megan Suri), Patrick (Lukas Gage) and Eli (Harvey Guillén). A paradisiacal estate by the lake invites them to relax. Everything could actually be perfect. If it weren't for the fact that Josh's clique doesn't really want to accept Iris for some reason. Kat is even downright hostile and the super-rich Sergey (Rupert Friend) follows her every move.
Iris has actually been happy ever since she met Josh, who always encouraged her to smile and be happy. But little by little she realizes that she is different from the other young people around her. As a result, she takes her existence - and a knife - into her own hands and things take a bloody turn.
Bloody preparation for Valentine's Day
Starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, the film promises thrilling twists and goosebump-inducing moments.Produced by New Line Cinema, the studio behind "Like a Single Day", and the makers of the horror hit "Barbarian", "Companion" guarantees pure suspense. If you want to treat yourself to an adrenaline rush just before Valentine's Day, you shouldn't miss this movie.
Take part and win
We are giving away tickets for the Cineplexx Highlight Movie Night presented by krone.tv & DOT in Cineplexx cinemas in Salzburg, Villach and Innsbruck on February 6 at 8:00 pm. Simply select the desired Cineplexx location in the form below and take part! The closing date for entries is February 3, 9 am. Good luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
