ÖBB’s “Hahnenkammexpress” picks up speed again

Special train to the downhill classic

"Our aim is to get fans to the races and back home again safely and on time," explains Markus Moser, Project Manager at ÖBB-Personenverkehr Tirol. As a highlight this year, ÖBB is offering a special train from Innsbruck main station (departure 8 am) directly to Kitzbühel Hahnenkamm (arrival 9.18 am) for the downhill classic on the Streif on Saturday. There will be additional stops in Schwaz, Jenbach, Brixlegg and Wörgl main station.