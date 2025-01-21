80,000 more seats
ÖBB’s “Hahnenkammexpress” picks up speed again
The countdown is on! The legendary Hahnenkamm Races will take place in Kitzbühel again next weekend. Tens of thousands of fans will make the pilgrimage to the Gamsstadt again this year. The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) are prepared for the onslaught on the rails.
"The 'Hahnenkammexpress' commutes between Kirchberg, Kitzbühel and St. Johann in Tirol free of charge and almost at Vienna S-Bahn intervals. The Kitzbühel Hahnenkamm stop will once again become the main station for Alpine ski racing at the weekend," says ÖBB.
Almost 200 additional stops
From Friday to Sunday, the trains will make over 360 stops at the Hahnenkamm station, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the finish stadium. That's around 180 additional stops compared to a normal weekend. "With our tried-and-tested concept, we are once again well prepared," says Martin Holleis, Head of Operations ÖBB-Infrastruktur Betrieb.
80,000 additional seats
S-Bahn trains will run at double the capacity with 400 seats and at peak times every 7.5 minutes - similar to the rapid transit system in Vienna. According to ÖBB, a total of more than 80,000 additional seats will be available. Fans are advised to arrive early.
Our aim is to get the fans to the races and back home again safely and on time.
Markus Moser, Projektleiter vom ÖBB-Personenverkehr Tirol
Special train to the downhill classic
"Our aim is to get fans to the races and back home again safely and on time," explains Markus Moser, Project Manager at ÖBB-Personenverkehr Tirol. As a highlight this year, ÖBB is offering a special train from Innsbruck main station (departure 8 am) directly to Kitzbühel Hahnenkamm (arrival 9.18 am) for the downhill classic on the Streif on Saturday. There will be additional stops in Schwaz, Jenbach, Brixlegg and Wörgl main station.
Also on Saturday, train attendants from Italy, Switzerland and Germany will be on the trains together with those from ÖBB as contact persons for the international audience.
